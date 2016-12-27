KSP investigates fatal collision in Pike County

Staff Report

ZEBULON, Ky. – Kentucky State Police (KSP), Pikeville Post 9, is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Pike County during the evening hours of Saturday, Christmas Eve, December 24, 2016.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Tammy Bush was traveling on Zebulon Highway in the Zebulon community of Pike County. Bush lost control of her 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix and struck a utility pole, according to a press release by the KSP.

Tina Buzard, 48 of Pikeville, was a passenger in Bush’s vehicle. Buzard suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Ky.

Evidence at the scene indicates Buzard was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the collision, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Trooper Luke Goodwin and KSP Detective Gary Sykes.

