MCSD hosts 21st annual event

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. – On Thursday evening 84 boys and girls from across Mingo County set out through the aisles of Walmart to snatch up their most wished for Christmas toys.

For the past 21 years the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) has participated in “Shop with a Cop”.

Twelve students were selected from each of the seven schools in Mingo County in grades Pre K through 4 to spend $100.00 toward their most sought after Christmas toy.

Students were allowed to choose any toy or electronic item they wished for as long as it was age appropriate and not mature of violent in rating.

Chief Field Deputy Joe Smith said, ” We would like to thank everyone who has donated and made this event possible, without the donations of business and residents of the area, this would not be possible.”

In addition to receiving donations from local businesses in the Tug Valley area, the first Saturday in December the MCSD collects donations from the public through a boot drive, they have officers in each area of the county near the schools of the students who will benefit from the event.

“Last year we had children shopping with us who had a parent that had been laid off and this year, that parent has been able to come through our road block and donate to the boot drive, often people have been here in the store while we’ve had the kids in here and have donated to help the program for the next year,’ Said Smith.

The children who participate are chosen by school officials, the department sends a letter out to each school and the school officials send back a list of the names of the students and personal information. The department tries to accommodate if the student has a younger sibling who isn’t in school yet, however, it is not always financially possible.

This year for the first time children were able to give Santa Clause their list and have their picture taken with him before they set off on their shopping spree, after a hard night of shopping each child and their parents were treated to refreshments.

This little boy had the opportunity to give Santa his wish list at the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department “Shop with a Cop.” http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Santa-Boy2.jpg This little boy had the opportunity to give Santa his wish list at the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department “Shop with a Cop.”

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. she can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

