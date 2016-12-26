Matewan Town Council Honors Nenni

MATEWAN, W.Va. – For more than 54 years, Matewan resident Eddie Nenni dedicated his life to serving his friends and neighbors in the Town of Matewan.

On Tuesday, December 13 the town council approved to name the council chamber in honor of the man who gave so much of himself to not only the town but to anyone he came in contact with.

The council chamber in town hall was named the Edward G. Nenni Council Chambers and a plaque will be placed on the wall of the chambers to honor his ongoing service to the community of Matewan.

Town Recorder Rev.David Smith said, “Eddie was truly a friend to the Town of Matewan, We served about 30 years together. After his passing I began to think of a way we could honor him for his love of the town. I asked the Mayor (Shelia Kessler) and the council to consider naming the council chamber the Edward G. Nenni Council Chambers. Everyone was on board. In all the decisions as a councilmember that he would make he always put the town first before himself.”

“Eddie was a great person, he met no strangers, anyone that came to the town he treated them as if they had lived there all their lives. He always had a kind word for everyone and about everyone. He wanted to help anyone everyone,” said Councilwoman Francine Jones.

One of Nenni’s dearest friend’s Donna Paterino had wonderful things to say about Nenni “Two years before Eddie passed away, I recognized him for more than 54 years of service to the city council of Matewan. Eddie has set the record for the state of West Virginia. He was always described by our many tourists, as “one of the friendliest shop owners in the country.” His place was synonymous was the historic district. People would often come year after year to see the Matewan Massacre Drama and catch a visit with Eddie. More than one occasion has Eddie sewn a button or let out one for the cast on play day. He was a part of the drama for several productions. Eddie had a heart for people. In a country where small towns are almost a thing of the past, Eddie was a part of that past for a whole lot of folks who grew up in Matewan and the surrounding areas. He is missed so much!”

Eddie attended Marshall University upon his return from college to Matewan he started a job doing the day to day operations of his parent’s business, Nenni Department Store which was located in downtown Matewan. Eddie was widely known in the area for his abilities as a hands-on tailor and shoe cobbler. Long after the store closed he continued to repair shoes for longtime customers and friends.

Eddie was born May 19, 1937 in Williamson, W.Va., he passed away at the age of 79 on July 16, 2016 at the Logan Regional Medical Center.

Earlier this year Nenni’s only son Todd was appointed to the vacant position left on the council by his father’s passing, at the time of his appointment the younger Nenni commented he had some pretty big shoes to fill.

Members of the Matewan Town Council are pictured above with a plaque which will be displayed in the town’s council chambers in honor of long time council member Eddie Nenni. Council members left to right Francine Jones, David Smith, Edward “Tag” Keith, Todd Nenni, Mayor Shelia Kessler and Jeff Hatfield. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Chambers2.jpg Members of the Matewan Town Council are pictured above with a plaque which will be displayed in the town’s council chambers in honor of long time council member Eddie Nenni. Council members left to right Francine Jones, David Smith, Edward “Tag” Keith, Todd Nenni, Mayor Shelia Kessler and Jeff Hatfield.

Council Chambers to be renamed

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext. 2278.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext. 2278.