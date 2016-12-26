RCBI to host business brandingworkshops in southern W.Va.

Staff Report

MATEWAN – Need information about branding a small business or group to make it more successful?

Join us for a series of workshops across southern West Virginia: Jan. 10 at the UMWA Hall on Hatfield and McCoy Street in Matewan; Jan. 17 at the Mercer County Technical Education Center on 1397 Stafford Drive in Princeton; and Jan. 24 at the Logan branch of Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College at 2900 Dempsey Branch Road in Mount Gay.

Each workshop will focus on helping small business owners and entrepreneurs understand the basics of building a brand for their company and why it is important for all aspects of their business interactions. In addition to understanding brand development basics, participants will have a chance to meet local business owners who can help them with brand development during a networking luncheon. Training will be presented by Lillian Graning of Graning Associates.

Workshops will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

There is no cost to attend but seating is limited, so participants are encouraged to register early at www.rcbi.org/online/branding or by calling 800.469.7224.

The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), Hatfield McCoy Trails and Mingo County Redevelopment Authority are hosting the workshops as part of the Third District Accelerator, a partnership to spur economic development across southern West Virginia. The initiative is funded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) provides leading-edge equipment, specialized training and staff expertise so entrepreneurs and manufacturers of all sizes can innovate, create jobs and thrive.