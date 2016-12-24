BOE unveils 3 year technology plan

CINDERELLA – Mingo County Schools Technology Department is implementing a three step plan to enable all classrooms to be equipped with one to one devices for all students within the next three years.

Patrick Billips provided a county technology update at last Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Board of Education and explained the steps involved in achieving the technology department’s current goals.

Prior to his presentation, Billips showed a short video presentation. Following the video Billips stated, “I wanted to start off by sharing this with you so you can see the world our students will be competing for jobs. They are going to have a completely different experience in their lifetime than we did.”

“The average person graduating right now is going to have 10 to 14 jobs in the 20 years after they graduate. What that means is that the job market is going to be changing a lot. We have come up with a plan to help ensure that our students are prepared,” Billips continued.

Billips then detailed the actions that the department plans to take to ensure student success. “The first step is making sure that we got the road to the information highway. If you remember, last year, we upped the bandwidth to the schools. We quadrupled the bandwidth to the schools to meet the recommended requirements to meet what the kids need for internet access. We did that without costing the county any additional money,” Billips stated.

The technology department is taking steps to provide one to one devices to all students within the next three years. “Our second step is to get the cars for the highway. Those are the one to one devices. Currently, we have some, one to one devices and are getting ready to roll out within the next three years, one to one devices in every classroom. This year, we are going to purchase new one to one devices for nine through 12 students and we are going to the start the eighth grade on carts. Eighth grade and below will not take them home. They are going to have user carts in the classrooms. The reason we can do this, is we have had a tremendous reduction in the cost of technology the past year,” Billips said.

Professional development will also be provided to teachers and support staff to ensure that they are up to speed with newly installed technology. Billips explained this stating, “The last step is that we are going to be providing a lot of professional development this summer to get teachers ready to prepare our students for what they are going to need in their life. It isn’t just test scores. If they cannot do the technology, it will limit the opportunities they are going to have. All of your big colleges are going to have online classes. We are going to do our best to make sure our kids are ready when they leave.”

Other technology updates currently underway includes updating all machines with the latest versions of Microsoft Office and Windows10. Billips also explained the county will also be involved in a recycling program. “We are not going to keep computer for 10 years. We are going to get rid of them after four years.”

Billips concluded his update stating, “That is our plan. We are very excited about it. We think it is going to be a great thing for our students and teachers.”

