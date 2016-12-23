WILLIAMSON – The Mingo County Fire Chiefs Association (MCFCA) worked together this holiday season to fund raise, collect and distribute 241 coats to local children as part of their second annual Coats for Kids drive.

This week, the fire departments wrapped and prepared the coats and other cold weather accessories to be distributed to children throughout the county.

John Hall, MCFCA President, explained that fire departments throughout Mingo County played a role in making the coat drive a success. “This was a combined effort of all the fire departments in Mingo County. All of the money that was collected during the drive was divided equally among the departments.

Together, the fire departments helped distribute coats to children in the East Fork, Chattaroy, Kermit, Lenore, Delbarton, Williamson, Matewan, Wharncliffe, Beech Creek, and Gilbert areas. Hall explained that some schools already had prior coat sponsors which enabled the fire departments to distribute more coats to other areas. “Dingess, Lenore and Gilbert Elementary and Middle already had sponsors which allowed us to deliver more coats to other areas,” Hall said.

Fundraising for the coat drive was down from last year. “Collections were down but I understand due to the economic situation in this county. However, I would like everyone to know that we appreciate every penny,” Hall said.

Hall thanked everyone involved that helped make the event possible stating, “I would like to thank everyone that manned the roadblocks and helped raise enough money to purchase the coats. The public and several agencies throughout the Tug Valley area helped make this a success.”

Hall explained that the South Williamson Walmart has been an asset in assisting the MCFCA in the coat drive. “I would like to thank Walmart Manager Will Hatcher and the Walmart Associates that sorted and labeled the coats. Their help for the last two years has been greatly appreciated,” Hall said.

The MCFCA plans to continue the Coat for Kids drive. “I look forward to working with the MCFCA and plan to continue our efforts to warm the children,” Hall stated.

MCFCA provides 241 coats to local children

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

