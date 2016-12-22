Dryer fire quickly extinquished

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. – Williamson Fire Department (WFD) received a call around 1:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon of a structure fire at 535 Maple Walk.

The first truck arrived on scene within two minutes of the initial 911 call into the station.

Upon arrival a small dryer fire was detected and quickly extinquished by the use of a compressed water can.

The damage was minimal and contained to the point of origin.

The WFD remain on scene for around 45 minutes and used their thermal imageing cameras to go through the crawl space and walls and floor area.

The homeowner Ester Hunt was home at the time of the fire, but was not injuried.

The department responded with two trucks and nine men, Mingo County Interm Director Doug Goolsby was also on scene.