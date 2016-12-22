Oath of office

Kyle Lovern/WDN Photo

Mingo County held its official swearing in on Thursday afternoon before an overflow crowd in the circuit court room at the courthouse. Pictured above, front row, left to right, Magistrates Donald Sansom and Jim Harvey, Family Court Judge Sabrina Deskins, Magistrate Dave Justice and Assessor Ramona Mahon. Back row, Sheriff James Smith, County Clerk “Big Jim Hatfield, Circuit Clerk Lonnie Hannah, County Commissioner Thomas Taylor and Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan “Duke” Jewell. They were all sworn in by Circuit Judge Miki Thompson. The candidates, who were elected this year, take office January 1st. Their families stood with them during the swearing in.