The gift of giving

BELFRY, Ky. – For the past several weeks, members of the Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville, the National Honor Society and Library Student Council members at Belfry High School (BHS) have been working together to try to make Christmas a little brighter for several area children.

Tuesday morning, Captain Jennifer Sandlin and Trooper Steven Mounts with KSP Post 9 along with BHS Media Specialist Sandy Brown and four students from Belfry High School set out to surprise some of the local families with an early Christmas.

The group assisted the officers in delivering gifts to two homes; one in South Williamson, Ky and one in the Huddy, Ky area.

For one five year old little boy, Tuesday was an exciting morning. Willie, who resides with his mother Abigail, who is a single mom, two siblings and his grandparents at one of the homes the group visited, was delighted to have a the opportunity to open a few extra gifts a little early and he was speechless when he realized one of the gifts was a brand new bicycle.

BHS Senior Cierra Smith, one of the students along for the delivery, said, “This is a great opportunity to help kids and it makes you appreciate the small things.”

The other stop was to a family of six, two boys, two girls and their parents, with the youngest of the four being only one year old. The youngest had a hard time trying to decide why all these people were in her house, or why her sibling were filled with such excitement, but the six year old girl who received several new Barbie dolls among her gifts said those were her favorite.

While delivering packages to one of the homes, Brown and her students discussed the possibility that additional resources may be of need and since resources were available through the school’s newly established food pantry, they returned to the school and composed a box of can food and non-perishable food items for the family.

Both Captain Sandlin and Trooper Mounts expressed their gratitude to the students for their hard work and dedication to the project.

“There were approximate 1,000 gifts to be wrapped and the members of the National Honor Society and the Library Student Council wrapped every one of them” Said Trooper Mounts.

Captain Sandlin has participated in the program for the past 13 years but this was her first year participating as a commander.

Sandlin said, “As a trooper I was behind the scenes doing what I was instructed to do, and now as a Captain I am working closer with the organization of the event and have more input with the activities. I’ve also have been given the ability to expand my contacts and to have the opportunity to become more involved in the community.” The Captain continued, stating, “My goal is to make the community better, what we do by upholding the law is one thing, but helping out our communities and making or communities better can have a different impact.”

Approximately 75 children in the Post 9 area received gifts from the toy drive.

Toys were collect at Magic Mart in Pikeville, Ky earlier this month as part of a toy drive held by the Kentucky State Police. Several members of the National Honor Society will help distribute the gifts. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Toy2.jpg Toys were collect at Magic Mart in Pikeville, Ky earlier this month as part of a toy drive held by the Kentucky State Police. Several members of the National Honor Society will help distribute the gifts. Kendra Mahon / WDN Members of the Belfry High School Library Student Council helped Trooper Steven Mounts and Captain Jennifer Sandlin distribute gifts to local children. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Giving2.jpg Members of the Belfry High School Library Student Council helped Trooper Steven Mounts and Captain Jennifer Sandlin distribute gifts to local children. Kendra Mahon / WDN Five year old Willie was delighted to receive several early Christmas presents, compliments of the Kentucky State Police. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Delivery2.jpg Five year old Willie was delighted to receive several early Christmas presents, compliments of the Kentucky State Police. Kendra Mahon / WDN Kentucky State Police Post 9 Captain Jennifer Sandlin and Trooper Steven Mounts stopped by the school to pick up the gifts that were wrapped by the National Honor Society students and Library Student Council members. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Drive2.jpg Kentucky State Police Post 9 Captain Jennifer Sandlin and Trooper Steven Mounts stopped by the school to pick up the gifts that were wrapped by the National Honor Society students and Library Student Council members. Kendra Mahon / WDN

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext. 2278.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext. 2278.