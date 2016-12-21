MCC bids farewell to John Mark Hubbard

WILLIAMSON – After spending more than a decade as a Mingo County Commissioner, Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Mingo County Commission ended on a somber note as acting commissioners and staff thanked John Mark Hubbard for his continued commitment to the county throughout the years.

During public comment, Commissioner Greg “Hootie” Smith stated, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank you. It has been a pleasure to serve with you on the county commission. I can think back and laugh at that first meeting. It wasn’t very fun. We were at odds on several different things. It is funny how the Lord works things out. It has been an absolute pleasure to serve with you. You have represented Mingo County so well. No matter where you are, you speak so eloquently on behalf of us. I know that you are going to enjoy some time with family and your grand baby. I hope that you will continue to be active in support of this commission and we will not be shy to ask for your advice as we move forward. Mingo County has been blessed having you as a commissioner.”

Hubbard thanked Smith for the recognition and took a moment to reflect on his 12 years as commissioner. “It has been a blessing to serve the residents of Mingo County. One of the great things about serving the people is getting to know them. I have lived here all my life but through this office I have gained knowledge of what the Mingo County people stand for, their traditions, their heritage and also their desire to make life better for their families. It has been my honor to serve these people,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard also thanked Commissioner Diann Hannah stating, “You have brought a great perspective to this commission. I appreciate your integrity and how open you are to express your opinion. It is nice to have you here. I anticipate that come January 1st, there may be one of the first female presidents of the Mingo County Commission.”

Hubbard then reflected on the history that he and Commissioner Smith have shared and the hardships and difficulties that the county has faced during the time he has spent as commissioner. “We went through five federally declared disasters. For those that have been here through those, it is unique to think back about that. We got through those disasters,” Hubbard stated. “We had some black moments in our county in these 12 years. We had the investigation going in this county that needless to say was not something that any of us were pleased about in the sense of how it affected people’s lives. We had the death of a sheriff. I will never forget being here and hearing the screams out in the hallway from people that just found out that he had been shot and getting to the sheriff’s car and seeing him like that will be a memory that I would like to forget but I won’t forget,” Hubbard continued.

Overall, Hubbard hopes that his time spent on the commission had a positive impact on the county. “All in all though, hopefully we made the people’s lives that allowed us to sit here better. I’m proud of the works that we have completed with our water projects in the last 12 years. When I started we had right about 60 percent. To me, I thought that was a tragedy to not have water to our people. Now, I think we are at 96 percent,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard concluded stating, “If you ever take a position as a local official for the purposes of self-fulfillment you are serving the wrong purpose. You need to serve to contribute to the lives of others and making those lives better from which they were when you came into office. I hope that we have done some positive things for the people of Mingo County. I hope I will continue to serve this town if by volunteering if nothing else. I hope our people will continue to believe that there is a future in our county. I believe that very strongly. I hope people will understand that as we move forward. I wish Thomas (Taylor) the best. When we start wanting people to fail, we have really not understood the purpose of serving. This commission has to work well going forward to accomplish the things that need to be accomplished. As I always say, the greatest asset we have is not the coal that we mine, the timber that we harvest, the gas we extract, the greatest asset we have in Mingo County is our people that live here. Thank you for the opportunity to serve for you and with you.”

Tuesday’s meeting marked Hubbard’s final meeting as acting county commissioner. Cake was served on Hubbard’s behalf following the meeting. In the May Primary Election, Thomas Taylor defeated Hubbard for his seat on the commission. Taylor will be sworn in as a commissioner of Mingo County Thursday, December 21.

Pictured are Mingo County Commissioners Diann Hannah, John Mark Hubbard and Greg “Hootie” Smith. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_MCC.jpg Pictured are Mingo County Commissioners Diann Hannah, John Mark Hubbard and Greg “Hootie” Smith.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)