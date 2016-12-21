Recent Pike County indictments

PIKEVILLE – The Pike Circuit Court Commonwealth of Kentucky recently released a number of recent indictments on various charges.

Crystal Prince, 39 from Williamson, was issued an indictment on the felony charge of theft by failure to make required disposition of property. According to the indictment, the incident occurred near November 14 when Prince obtained cash in the amount of $500 or more upon the agreement or subject to a known legal obligation to make a specified payment or disposition and then intentionally deal with said property as her own and failed to make the required disposition.

Sidney Hurley, 21 from Pikeville, was issued an indictment for the felony offenses of burglary in the second degree and theft of a controlled substance and the misdemeanor offense of possession of burglary tools. The indictment states that December 13, Hurley unlawfully entered the residence of Andrew Scott and took control over a controlled substance with intent to deprive such person of the controlled substance. The indictment also states that Hurley possessed a tool or instrument commonly used to gain forcible entry.

James Thacker, 38 from Elkhorn City was issued an indictment for the felony offenses of robbery in the first degree, assault in the first degree, theft by unlawful taking, and persistent felony offender in the third degree. The indictment states that Thacker committed the offense December 5 by taking control of an automobile and other personal property valued at more than $500 from Ruby Rasnick and threatened the immediate use of physical force with the intent of accomplishing a theft. The indictment also states that Thacker struck Rasnick causing a serious physical injury.

Ricky D. Ashley, 29 from Somerset, was issued an indictment for the felony offense of robbery in the second degree and the misdemeanor offense of theft by unlawful taking. The indictment states that the incident occurred around November 23 when committing a theft from Goody’s Department Store; Ashley used or threated to use physical force to accomplish the theft. Theft by unlawful taking was said to have occurred when Ashley took control of merchandise valued at less than $500.

Steven Keen, 40 from Pikeville, has been issued an indictment on the felony charge of promoting contraband in the first degree. The indictment states that December 3, Keen knowingly introduced a controlled substance into a detention facility or while being confined in a detention facility he knowingly possessed or obtained such contraband.

Heather Smith, 28 from Pikeville, was issued an indictment for the misdemeanor offence of wanton endangerment in the second degree. The indictment states that December 7, Smith engaged in conduct which created a substantial danger of physical injury to a child.

Tyler Thacker, 24 from Ivel, was issued an indictment for the felony offense of assault in the second degree and the felony offense of persistent felony offender in the second degree. The indictment states that Thacker committed the offense December 14 when he struck Kenneth Mullins with his hands and feet causing a serious physical injury.

Darrell Thacker Jr., 21 from Pikeville, was indicted on the felony offense of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and the misdemeanor offense of possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. The indictment states that Thacker committed the offense November 17 when he knowingly possessed a quantity of a schedule I controlled substance. He also committed the misdemeanor offense of possession of a controlled substance in the third degree by possessing a quantity of a Schedule IV controlled substance.

Jill Tackett, 31 from Harold, was issued an indictment on the felony offense of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and the misdemeanor offenses of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia. The indictment states that Tackett knowingly possessed a quantity of methamphetamine which is a schedule II controlled substance. The indictment further states that Tackett appeared in a public place under the influence of a controlled substance and possessed equipment, products, or materials used in planting, cultivating, growing, harvesting, producing, or processing controlled substances for introduction into the human body.

Herbert Courtney Jr., 43 from Virgie, was issued an indictment for the felony offense of fourth offense operating a motor vehicle with a BAC above the legal limit and the felony offense of persistent felony offender. The indictment states that Courtney committed the offense December 1, by operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or another substance which impaired his ability to operate said vehicle. Courtney has been convicted of the same offense on three other occasions.

An indictment is merely an accusation and those named are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

