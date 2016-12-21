Blackburn elected student representative

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College student Shane Blackburn has been elected to serve as student representative to the institutions Board of Governors.

A native of Pike County, Ky and a 2011 graduate of Belfry High School, Blackburn is enrolled in the Mechatronics program, Blackburn will and graduate in May 2017 with an Associate in Applied Science and Certificate in Electro-Mechanical Instrumentation. He plans to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering Management and continue with a career in Robotic Surgery.

Blackburn serves with the WV Army National Guard as an Infantryman. He has traveled the world as a missionary and served in Uganda, Nicaragua, Honduras and New Orleans.

