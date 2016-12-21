Ward named as Mingo Assistant Prosecutor

WILLIAMSON – Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan “Duke” Jewell has announced that Williamson attorney W. Thomas Ward has joined the office as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney.

At a regularly scheduled County Commission meeting on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, “Duke” Jewell asked for the Commission’s approval of the hiring of Mr. Ward and the Commission approved that request.

Mr. Ward is expected to begin working part time as an Assistant the beginning of January 2017. He will also continue working in his private law practice at Ward & Associates, PLLC in Williamson.

“I am very pleased to announce that Tom Ward will be joining us at the Prosecuting Attorney’s office. I am excited to work with Tom and I trust that he will be a wonderful asset and help us better serve Mingo County. Tom is an excellent attorney who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our office. Tom also happens to be a former Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney and a former Assistant Prosecuting Attorney,” said Jewell.

“I can’t say enough good things about Tom Ward. In fact, as a life-long Pittsburgh Steelers fan, the only negative thing I could say about Tom is also something that I can’t help but respect and admire, that being Tom’s continued loyalty to his beloved Cleveland Browns football team.”

Tom Ward joins attorneys Stacey Kohari, Josh Ferrell, and Nathan Brown as Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys in Mr. Jewell’s office.

Tom Ward Courtesy Photo http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ward.jpg Tom Ward Courtesy Photo