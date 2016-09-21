Armed Robbery at Delbarton One Stop

DELBARTON, W.Va. – Delbarton Police Chief Earl Spence is asking for the public’s help to apprehend an armed robbery suspect.

Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning a man entered the Delbarton One Stop with a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.

The suspect was able to get an undetermined amount of cash from the clerk.

They man left from the scene in a dark colored car.

Surveillance video shows the man as he entered the store.

The suspect is approximately five feet six inches tall and was dress entirely in black with a surgical looking type mask over his face.

A logo or some type of emblem is visible on the sleeve of the jacket and authorities are working to enhance the video for clues as to what it is.

Chief Spence said, “Whoever did this is out there and if they did it once, they will do it again.”

Several cars can be seen in the surveillance video passing by the gas station at the time of the robbery.

“If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything at all, let us know.” said Spence.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Chief Spence at Delbarton City Hall at 304-475-3359.

Pictured is a photo taken from surveillance footage of the robbery that occured early Tuesday morning at the Delbarton One Stop. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_door.jpg Pictured is a photo taken from surveillance footage of the robbery that occured early Tuesday morning at the Delbarton One Stop.

Robbery currently under investigation

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

(Kendra Mahon is a news reporter for the Gilbert Times and Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-2278.)

(Kendra Mahon is a news reporter for the Gilbert Times and Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-2278.)