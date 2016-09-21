Lowes builds handicapped swing at Dingess Elementary

DINGESS – Lowes donates $2,500 yearly to fund projects to help the surrounding communities and this year through collaboration with Mingo County Superintendent of Schools Don Spence and Lowes of Logan, W.Va., Dingess Elementary School will receive a handicapped accessible swing set for their playground.

The playground is dedicated to Kameron Akers, a student at Dingess Elementary.

James Huff, store manager at Logan Lowes said, “Every year we go out into the community and use the Lowes Community improvement program to help places throughout the area. The program is designed to assist community places like schools, churches and charities. This is all voluntary and all the Lowes workers do this on their own time. We were made aware of the need for handicap accessible playground here at Dingess (Elementary) and couldn’t think of a better way to help.”

Becky Akers (mother of Kameron Akers), said, “I’m still kind of in shock over this, this is something that has been needed for a long time and we are all just happy it’s here now. My son has not been able to participate in recess since he began school and there are kids like that everywhere. I’m glad that now he will be able to enjoy these swings and things. Every child deserves a chance to swing.”

Dingess Principal Doug Ward stated, “This started with collaboration between the last principal here, Don Spence (Spence was the former principal), and Lowes to build a handicap playground here because it was needed. This is a really good thing and all of the credit goes to Don, Lowes, and the maintenance crews for making all of this happen.”

Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation funds nonprofit organizations and public agencies that support their charitable goals. The foundation’s primary philanthropic focus centers on K–12 public education and community improvement. Within these areas, Lowe’s Foundation is committed to supporting projects that have the greatest impact on our communities and align with our core business — home improvement.

They believe education is the cornerstone to building bright futures and stronger communities. Lowes long-established commitment to improving educational opportunities is best exemplified by our signature education grant program

(William Plaster contributed to this story and took the photos.)

Through a community grant program, Lowes of Logan, W.Va. helped build and fund a handicapped swingset for the playground at Dingess Elementary School. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_cmyk-Lowes-Dingess.jpg Through a community grant program, Lowes of Logan, W.Va. helped build and fund a handicapped swingset for the playground at Dingess Elementary School. Employees from Lowes and other volunteers are shown working at the playground at Dingess Elementary. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_cmyk-lowes-dingess-3.jpg Employees from Lowes and other volunteers are shown working at the playground at Dingess Elementary. Workers are pictured erecting a handicapped swingset for the playground at Dingess Elementary School in Mingo County. Lowes of Logan helped finance the project and build the addition. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_cmyk-Lowes-Dingess2.jpg Workers are pictured erecting a handicapped swingset for the playground at Dingess Elementary School in Mingo County. Lowes of Logan helped finance the project and build the addition.