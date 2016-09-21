Annual Kermit Fall Festival slated

KERMIT – The annual Kermit Fall Festival is slated for Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1.

Batman and his Batmobile will be at the Kermit City Park at Friday starting at 4 p.m.

There will also be a community yard sale at the park Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This will follow the car show and cruise-in. For more information on the antique and classic car show and cruise-in persons may contact Bill Dearnell at 304-393-3614 or Peggy Moore at 393-4380.

On Saturday there will be local entertainment, inflatables for the kids, pony rides, the annual Autism 5-K Run, games, arts and crafts, a pet show and lots of good food available from vendors.

The annual Autism run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. at City Park. Registration is at 7 a.m. and each participant will get a T-shirt. Runners may contact Moore at 393-4380 for this event.

The parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. through downtown Kermit.

During the afternoon there will be inflatable for the kids and plenty of food vendors to satisfy those hunger craving during the festival.

During the day there will be an arts and crafts show at the first booth on the right at the park to enter items. That starts at 10 a.m. and people can contact Anna Mae Sartin at 393-3395 for more information on this event.

There will also be the annual pet show which starts at 2 p.m. Persons can call Sandy Marcum at 393-3649 to find out more about the pet show.

At 6:00 p.m. Kelsie May, a regional country music star from Louisa, Ky., who appeared on The Voice television show, will be performing live at the park stage.

Then at 7:00 p.m. the Soundtastic DJ will be playing music for entertainment and for those who want to dance.

