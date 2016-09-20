Local health care organization receives grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a press release issued on Saturday, September 17, the Williamson Health and Wellness Center received a grant from the U.S. Health and Human Services Administration in the amount of $44,507 to help fulfill their mission and provide health care for West Virginians.

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced that 10 Third Congressional District community health centers have received more than $600,000 in federal grants from the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

The 10 grants from HHS’ Health Resources and Services Administration are worth $604,876.

“These community health centers provide access to comprehensive primary care services for many residents who have limited access to medical care. Primary care is critical to improving the quality of life for West Virginians and preventing the development of chronic diseases. I know these funds will help these community health centers fulfill their missions and provide health care for even more West Virginians,” Rep. Jenkins said.

The recipients and grants are:

· Williamson Health and Wellness Center – $44,507

· Tug River Health Association – $48,800

· Valley Health Systems – $101,632

· Bluestone Health Association – $51,535

· Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center – $49,437

· Community Health Systems – $80,929

· Lincoln County Primary Care Center – $64,282

· Monroe County Health Center – $51,206

· New River Health Association – $63,590

· Rainelle Medical Center – $48,958

