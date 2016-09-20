2016 King Coal

Ellis Layne, Sr. was the 2016 Mr. King Coal. Layne was a lontime coal miner and UMWA member. He is also a Kentucky Colonel and a member of several other organizations.

Carraige rides through downtown Williamson were popular on Saturday during King Coal.

Plenty of entertainment was available on Saturday at the stage located on Logan Street like this Bluegrass band shown above.

High School marching bands, including Belfry, participated in the parade.