Delbarton man arrested for fraud

DELBARTON – A Delbarton man faces a felony charge after fraudulently cashing a check at a local convenience store.

Terry Mullins, 31 from Delbarton, was arrested on Wednesday, September 7 by Sr. Tpr. J. Dean III of the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police on the felony offense of fraud and the misdemeanor offense of petit larceny.

According to a criminal complaint, a warrant was issued for Mullins arrest after surveillance footage revealed Mullins cashing a check and signing an electronic check receipt acknowledging cashing the check at the Delbarton One Stop.

The complaint explains that the incident occurred on Thursday, August 19 after Mullins allegedly took a booklet of checks valued at $30.00 from the mailbox of the victim, Diana Cisco.

One of the checks from the stolen booklet was cashed at the Delbarton One Stop.

On Monday, September 5, the trooper conducting the investigation allegedly observed and obtained video surveillance of Mullins cashing the check and signing the receipt.

Mullins has been charged with fraud and related activity in connection with access devices. The W.Va. State Code defines this as, “Any person who knowingly, willfully and with intent to defraud possesses a counterfeit or unauthorized access device or who knowingly, willfully and with intent to defraud, uses, produces or traffics in any counterfeit or unauthorized access device shall be guilty of a felony, and, upon conviction thereof, shall be fined not more than ten thousand dollars or imprisoned in the penitentiary not more than ten years, or both.”

Mullins could also be sentenced for the misdemeanor offense of petit larceny. If convicted, Mullins could face up to one year in jail and/or could be fined up to $2,500.

Mullins was arraigned before Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey on September 7 and was transported to the South Western Regional Jail where he is listed as a pretrial felon.

Information in this article was obtained by use of a criminal complaint which is public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and if proven guilty.

