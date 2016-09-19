Final plans being made for East End Reunion

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. – Wilma Jean Martin would like to let anyone who is interested in participating in the plans for the East End Reunion, the final meeting will be held Tuesday, September 20 at the East Williamson Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 1:00 p.m.

Anyone wishing to help can obtain more information by contacting Wilma Jean Martin at 304-235-3144, Pam Martin James at 919-435-6919, Butch and Odessa Hall Beckett, Dimetra Bassham Preston, Janice Mullins Maynard, Joy Gibson Phillips or Randy Rhodes.

Everyone on the committee would like to extend an invitation to anyone who has lived in the East End area or attended East Williamson Grade School to be a part of a gathering planned for Sunday, September 25 at the East Williamson Baptist Church.

The gathering will take place immediately following morning church services.

Everyone is invited to attend morning services, which begin at 11 a.m.