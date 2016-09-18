2016 King Coal Festival

GOODY –The 43rd annual King Coal Festival was held this weekend in downtown Williamson.

Events began Tuesday evening with the annual King Coal Beauty Pageant.The King Coal Festival Beauty Pageant was held at the Southside mall. The event was open to girls ranging in ages two to 18.

The winner of the Wee Little Miss King Coal was two year old Izabella Bentley. Izabella is the daughter of Amy Bentley from Williamson W.Va.

Crowned Tiny Miss King Coal 2016 was Erica L. Farley. Erica is the five year old daughter of Lonnie and Lynn Farley of Chattaroy, W.Va.

Kendall Starr was crowned Little Miss King Coal 2016. Kendall is the eight year old daughter of Carl and Lynee Starr of Pond Creek, Ky.

The Junior Miss King Coal 2016 Winner was Lacie White. Lacie is the 15 year old daughter of Rhonda Long and Adam White of Williamson, W.Va.

There were no entries this year for the 16 to 18 age group category.

All beauty pageant winners were invited to join the parade which began at 5 p.m. at the King Coal Festival held in downtown Williamson. This year marked the 43rd annual King Coal Festival.

Events continued throughout the weekend. On Friday, September 16, Landeau Eugene Murphy Jr. performed at Mingo Central High School. The King Coal Bowl was also held on Friday at Tug Valley High School.

The King Coal Festival was held on Saturday and will featured vendors and outdoor music throughout the day.

Several events were scheduled throughout the town during the festival on Saturday. The King Coal Festival Frank O’Brien 5k and 10k will began at 7:00 a.m.

A car show was held on Saturday. Other activities available at the event included horse and carriage rides as well as air boat rides.

A block party and lip sync contest was held Saturday evening as well as a , a corn hole tournament.

The Chattaroy High School All-Class reunion was also held this weekend.

King Coal Festival Events concluded on Sunday, September 18th. A free Community Appreciation Dinner and gospel sing was available at the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College (SWVCTC) Williamson campus.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

