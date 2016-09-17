Health Dept. Flu shots available Oct. 4

WILLIAMSON – Flu vaccinations will be available at the Mingo County Health Department beginning October 4, 2016.

The West Virginia Flu Resource Center states that, “Influenza (also known as the flu) is a respiratory illness caused by flu viruses that can spread easily from person to person. Influenza can cause mild to severe illness.”

Bernice Johnson, RNC for the Health Department, stated that a limited number of flu shots will be available for adults in the regular clinic.

Johnson explained that the flu shots are available for West Virginia residents that do not have medical insurance. Adults are encouraged to bring their driver’s license if possible.

Flu shots are also available for children ranging in ages from six months to 18 years. Children should have a referral from their regular physician.

Flu shots are available at the health department Tuesday’s and Friday’s from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Mingo County Health Department is located on the second floor the Memorial Building on First Avenue and Logan Street in downtown Williamson. The health department can be contacted by calling 304-235-3570. The website for the Mingo County Health Department can be accessed by visiting www.mingocountyhealthdepartment.org.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “flu viruses circulate during the summer and influenza activity often begins increasing in October.”

The CDC website states that, “CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older by the end of October, if possible. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses and prevent flu-related hospitalizations.”

The website explains that, “CDC also recommends that patients suspected of having influenza who are at high risk of flu complications or who are very sick with flu-like illness should receive prompt treatment with influenza antiviral drugs without waiting for confirmatory testing.”

More information about the flu can be found by visiting www.cdc.gov/flu/.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

