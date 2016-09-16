Facebook post leads to John Doe I.D.

ELK CREEK – A man faces a felony charge and various misdemeanor charges after allegedly entering an Elk Creek residence without permission and assaulting the homeowners in their attempt to remove the man from the residence.

According to a criminal complaint, on Wednesday, September 14, Angel Hernandez unlawfully and intentionally entered the residence of Jess and Gage Justice by forcing his way through the front door.

The complaint states that Hernandez did not have permission to enter the residence. Once inside the residence, Hernandez allegedly struck the home owners as they were attempting to remove him from the residence.

When officers arrived, Hernandez hindered the investigation by refusing to give officers his name and birth date. According to law enforcement involved with the arrest, Hernandez was uncooperative and refused to give any information to officers. A photo of Hernandez was posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon in an attempt to gain information on Hernandez’s identity.

The complaint explains that Hernandez had been drinking alcoholic beverages and was intoxicated at the time of the arrest.

Hernandez was arrested by Cpl. L. Thomas, Cpl. C. Endicott, and Dep. B. Sipple of the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.

Hernandez has been charged with the felony offense of daytime burglary. Hernandez was also charged with three misdemeanor offenses for battery, obstruction and public intoxication.

If convicted of daytime burglary, Hernandez could face a sentence of one to ten years in a state penitentiary. If convicted of the misdemeanor offense of battery or obstruction, Hernandez could be confined in jail up to 12 months and fined up to $500 for each offense.

Hernandez was arraigned before Mingo County Magistrate Brock Mounts on Wednesday, September 14. According to an official with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Hernandez’s bond was set at $10,000 and a property bond was posted by James Gilman for $7,100.00 Wednesday evening.

Information in this article was obtained by use of a criminal complaint which is public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and if proven guilty.

Arrested for B & E, obstruction, intoxication

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

