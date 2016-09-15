Nenni to fill council seat

MATEWAN, W.Va. – During Tuesday night’s Matewan City Council meeting several names were tossed out to fill the vacant council seat left by the passing of longtime council member Eddie Nenni.

Nominees for the vacant seat were Matewan resident, Matt Moore, business owners Bill Sutterlin and David Hatfield and Todd Nenni.

Council voted three to one to elect Todd Nenni to fill the vacant spot.

Nenni’s first official council meeting will be October 11.

Veolia Water Representative Jason Allen updated the council regarding the city’s contract with the water company.

On June 30 of this year the city’s 15 year agreement with Veolia ended, at the time Veolia and the city couldn’t reach a new agreement so the previous agreement was extended for 90 days, the extension was set to expire on September 30.

The two parties still have some issues they need to further check into and therefore the contract will be extended for a second time.

The agreement is therefore extended until December 31.

Matewan Police Chief David Stratton approached the council with a possible idea for doing a haunted street on select weekends during the month of October.

Mayor Shelia Kessler informed the council the Mingo County Board of Education will possibly be releasing the revert clause in the deed to the Magnolia High School complex in the near future, leaving the city to be able to sell the building.

In the past the Mingo County Housing Authority had expressed interest in purchasing the building.

West Virginia Cultural and History is celebrating 50 years of the National Historical Act this year.

They will be honoring all 15 historical landmarks in West Virginia during a ceremony to be held on October 16 at the Cultural Center in Charleston, W.Va.

The center has requested two representatives from Matewan to take the stage at the event.

The representatives will be announced at the next meeting.

Matewan City Council holds their monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 p.m. in the city hall conference room.

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Nenni2-1.jpg

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached as [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached as [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.