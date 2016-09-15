No ‘Straight- Ticket’ voting in General Election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Secretary of State Natalie E. Tennant today reminded West Virginians that effective this general election, eligible voters who intend to vote for all candidates in a single party should individually select each candidate on the ballot.

During the 2015 legislative session, lawmakers passed SB 249, which eliminated “straight-ticket” voting. Voters will no longer be able to vote for all candidates in a political party by making a single mark on the ballot.

Secretary Tennant is sharing this information with the public and Office partners to make sure that voters remember the change when heading to the polls.

“Every voter should enter their polling place as an informed participant and that’s why we want to issue a reminder about the elimination of straight-ticket voting,” said Secretary Tennant. “This is an important election change and I ask West Virginians to tell a friend or family member and help the Office get the word out.”

A digital flyer explaining this change is available on the Secretary of State Office website.

There were 126,435 straight-ticket ballots cast in the 2014 general election. The official turnout was 462,864, which means that 27 percent of voters voted straight-party in the last general election. Of those who voted straight-party in 2014, 53 percent voted Republican, 42 percent voted Democrat, 1 percent voted Libertarian and less than 1 percent voted Mountain or Constitution party.

Natalie E. Tennant http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Tennant-2-2-.jpg Natalie E. Tennant