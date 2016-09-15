McCune selected for MAJDC Program

WILLIAMSON – Mingo County Chief Public Defender, Teresa McCune, has been selected has West Virginia’s representative to the Mid-Atlantic Juvenile Defender Center (MAJDC) Rural Ambassadors Program 2016-2017.

The MAJDC Rural Ambassadors Program will incentivize rural attorneys in the Mid-Atlantic Region to specialize and pursue a career in juvenile defense by providing 12 months of training, support, and an opportunity to engage with a community of zealous juvenile defenders. MAJDC will select five attorneys per year who will participate.

MAJDC solicited applications for juvenile defense attorneys practicing in rural areas in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico.

The fellowship includes :

Participation in a Leadership Retreat weekend

Participation in JTIP Summer Academy

Monthly conference calls and webinars

Assignment of a state-based mentor and a national mentor

Participation in MAJDC Rural Ambassadors listserv

Possible expert site-visit to the jurisdiction for court observation

Access to resources such as sample pleadings

Certification as a specialist in juvenile defense

The fellowship will run from September 2016 through June 2017. All expenses will be paid by the MAJDC.

“Our board chair, Jane Moran, encouraged me to apply for this fellowship, and I am delighted to have this opportunity.” said McCune.

Pictured is Teresa McCune.