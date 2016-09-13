Jewell new Prosecutor for Mingo Co.

WILLIAMSON – Following the resignation of Teresa Maynard, Jonathan “Duke” Jewell was sworn in as the new Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Monday morning.

Maynard announced her resignation from the position of prosecuting attorney at a regular meeting of the Mingo County Commission held on Wednesday, September 7. Her resignation was effective at midnight on September 12. Maynard has served as Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney since October 2013 and also served as Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Mingo County.

Jewell was nominated by the Democratic Party as a candidate for Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney in the May 2016 Primary Election. With no Republican opposition in November’s General Election, Jewell was scheduled to fulfill the role of prosecuting attorney in January 2017.

Jewell discussed his early appointment to the role of Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney with the Williamson Daily News. “I am pleased to announce that on Monday, September 12, 2016, the Mingo County Commission appointed me as Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney. I thank the Commission for this opportunity, but ultimately, the voters of Mingo County put me in this position and I sincerely thank them for all their support. It is an honor to serve Mingo County and I promise to serve in an honorable manner,” Jewell stated.

“Since winning the Primary Election in May 2016, I have been working diligently to close my private law practice and to prepare for the transition to the Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in January 2017. However with the sudden departure of Prosecuting Attorney Teresa Maynard, I will be taking office effective Tuesday, September 13, 2016,” Jewell continued.

Jewell also discussed his current responsibilities to his clients in his private practice and explained that he is working toward fulling his duties to his clients. “Because I am taking office much earlier than expected, I still have many clients at Jewell Law Office, PLLC and those clients have cases pending in numerous courts in multiple counties. I have legal and ethical duties to those clients and I take those duties and responsibilities very seriously. I disclosed this information to the County Commission prior to my appointment. I explained that while I am excited to take office as the county’s Prosecuting Attorney, I still have to take care of my clients in my private practice. So, for the immediate future, I will assume the duties of Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney while I continue to work towards closing my cases in private practice,” Jewell stated.

Jewell concluding by thanking Maynard for her service to the county and explained that he looks forward to serving as Prosecuting Attorney for Mingo County. “I would like to thank Teresa Maynard for her years of service to Mingo County as an assistant prosecutor and as the Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney. I wish her and her family all the best in their future endeavors. As for me, I am excited about this new chapter in my life and career. I welcome and encourage the public to contact me with any concerns,” Jewell said.

Jewell graduated from Williamson High School in 1991 where he was a standout in basektball for the Wolfpack. He then attended Brandeis College in Waltham, Mass. and then Ohio Northern Law School located in Ada, Ohio.

Pictured left to right, Judge Miki Thompson, Jonathan “Duke” Jewell, new Mingo County prosecutor, and his wife Kristina Jewell. Thompson swore in Jewell as the new prosecutor earlier this week. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DukeJewell.jpg Pictured left to right, Judge Miki Thompson, Jonathan “Duke” Jewell, new Mingo County prosecutor, and his wife Kristina Jewell. Thompson swore in Jewell as the new prosecutor earlier this week. Submitted Photo

Jonathon “Duke” Jewell sworn in Monday

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)