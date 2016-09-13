School fundraising scam

WILLIAMSON – The Williamson Police Department (WPD) contacted the Williamson Daily News on Monday, September 12 to report that there is an unauthorized person selling mums for a fundraiser at Williamson PK-8 in an attempt to use the money for personal gain.

According to Williamson Police Chief Barry Blair, the WPD was contacted by Shannon Blackburn, the principal at Williamson PK-8 concerning the fraudulent fundraising attempt.

A fundraiser was being held at the school; however, the deadline has passed. Blair stated, “My office contacted the Williamson Daily News wanting to have something in the paper to notify the public that the ordering at the school for the mums is over.”

Blair reports that the WPD does a suspect but a formal complaint has yet to be filed. The WPD requests that the public contact the police department if they have any information concerning this matter.

“We want the public to be aware that if they have been approached or have given any donations to anyone after the fundraiser deadline attempting to represent the school, please contact the Williamson Police Department at 304-235-2570. We do have a suspect but no one has contacted the office to make a complaint,” Blair explained.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)