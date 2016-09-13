Highlights of the Williamson Council meeting

WILLIAMSON – Items of interest discussed or voted upon at last Thursday’s meeting of the Williamson City Council include public comment made concerning Maple Walk, mayor remarks on Vinson Street road repairs, council remarks on Mike’s Tires complaints, an update by Jason Allen at Veolia Water and a vote allowing the Williamson Police Chief to take his cruiser home.

During public comment, Madonna Shapiro, a resident of Maple Walk, approached the council to discuss recent improvements concerning trash on Maple Walk. Shapiro stated, “The situation on Maple Walk has improved slightly. In two weeks, maybe a little more, you are going to have reunion here. Right now, we are expecting 300 people. A lot of those graduates come up on the hill where they used to live; to visit friends and hang out. That is going to say a whole lot about our city when they see what is up there.”

Shapiro continued stating, “I want to say a public thank you to our City Clerk (Larry Brown). After numerous visits to the police department and calls, there was no help. I came to the city council meeting and told you all about our plight. Days went by and no help. Friday before Labor Day, our City Clerk made it a point to come up there himself and see the situation we were in. The day after Labor Day, that trash was gone. I have nothing but praises for him. I hope you all have sense enough to hang on to him. Thank you.”

Jason Allen, Project Manager at Veolia Water, provided an update during the meeting. “The only thing I have tonight is next Thursday at 9:30 a.m. we are going to meet with the Army Corps of Engineers and do the annual flood wall inspection… There will be a report generated once that is completed. That is all I have,” Allen stated.

During Mayor Remarks, Williamson Mayor Robert Carlton discussed recent decisions made by the Williamson Utility Board to complete Vinson Street repairs. “The Williamson Utility Board has considered the issue of Vinson Street and voted to repair the hole that is located there. The old maps of the city of Williamson reflect that it is our (the city of Williamson’s) responsibility and it is not within 20 feet of a right away for the state,” Carlton said.

Councilwoman Sherri Hairston-Brown spoke during Council Remarks. Hairston- Brown discussed complaints she had received concerning traffic problems near Mike’s Tires. “I have had complaints – as a matter of fact, I have had two today, about people not being able to get into Pike Street because of Mike’s Tires,” Hairston- Brown stated. She then requested that Williamson Police Chief Barry Blair, keep a watch on the problem. “Let’s keep a watch on that. One of them thought they were going to get hit from behind because of traffic… We need to keep an eye on that,” Hairston-Brown continued.

Before the meeting adjourned, Councilman York Smith made a motion to give the chief of police back his car. “I would like to make a motion that we give the Chief of Police back his car. He is on duty 24 hours a day from the time he drives up here and goes to the scene; it’s over. I want to make a motion that we see that he gets his cruiser back,” Smith stated.

The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Judy Hamrick and passed unanimously.

Chief Blair http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_BarryBlairPic-1.jpg Chief Blair

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)