Council approves 2 fall events

WILLIAMSON – With Halloween right around the corner, the Williamson City Council approved requests from the Williamson Convention and Visitors Bureau for the Scarecrow Stroll contest and the Spook Fest Halloween festival.

Tonya Webb and Chris Dotson with the Williamson Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), attended Thursday’s council meeting to discuss and seek approval for several fall events. “We are at it again. The first thing we wanted to talk about is we wanted to decorate the town a little bit for fall and do a Scarecrow Stroll,” Webb stated.

Dotson discussed the Scarecrow Stroll stating, “This will start on September 19. We are asking that the businesses, the offices and the residents of Williamson to come up with a creative, unique and innovative scarecrow. This is a technique to try to liven up the city of Williamson, give it a small town warm feeling and really try to do a little bit of rebranding for Williamson.”

“Businesses will have to register with us to participate in the contest. On the 26th, we will have the official judging and winners will be announced on the 30th. We will have a business category, residence category, and fan favorite that can be voted on at the courthouse,” Dotson continued.

Dotson also requested that council approve the hill around the flood wall to provide non Williamson residents the opportunity to participate in the contest. “We would love to have people from the Lenore, Kermit, area and put those on the flood wall as well for decoration. We hope you will give us permission and allow us to decorate the streets.”

Following discussion, the council voted unanimously to approve the request.

Council also voted to approve Spook Fest, which will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. Webb explained the event saying,”We had a really good success with the Pokemon Festival. We were kind of shocked with how many people turned out. We had over a thousand and it floored everybody…We have a lot of residents that love Halloween and children love to Trick or Treat, if the city will allow us, I would like to do a festival similar to what we did with Poke` Fest… There wouldn’t be anything different except that it would be Halloween themed. The kids can go Trick or Treating and the local businesses would stay open…”

Webb explained that the CVB is collaborating with other local organizations, including Action in Mingo (AIM) and the Tug Valley Road Runners Club (TVRRC) to make Spook Fest part of an all day event. AIM has a rubber duck race, a Halloween parade, and a costume contest and the TVRRC has a Halloween themed 5K scheduled for Saturday, October 29.

By Courtney Harrison

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

