Hairston recipient of Distinguished W.Va. award

Staff Report

WILLIAMSON – Mrs. Zada Stowe Hairston, age 97, a resident of Williamson since coming to W. Va. with her husband, Elbert Percy Foster Hairston, in 1946, was honored most recently by the Governor of West Virginia, the Honorable Earl Ray Tomblin, as a recipient of the Distinguished Mountaineer Award.

This award, the highest honor the Governor can award to a non-native resident, recognizes Mrs. Hairston’s achievements, acknowledgements and her outstanding contributions throughout her lifetime.

She was the recipient of the Believe, Achieve, Succeed Award from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in 2010 and 2016.

Mrs. Hairston received her Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education in 1975 from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. She was employed by the Mingo County Economic Opportunity Commission (EOC), now known as Coalfield Community Action Partnership (CCAP), for 34 years with the Head Start Program retiring in 2000.

Mrs. Hairston has volunteered and been active throughout the years civically, with community organizations, and with her church, Logan Street First Baptist Church of Williamson.

She is the mother of one son and six daughters, 18 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. The award states “Mrs. Hairston is a respected member of her community whose dedication to her family, friends, church and career has set an outstanding example to us all.”

The award was presented to Mrs. Hairston on behalf of Governor Tomblin by Mr. Ronald Lemon, Vice President for Development of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College who placed her name in nomination for this prestigious “Distinguished Mountaineer Award.”

The presentation, made during the morning worship service on Sunday, July 17, at the Logan Street First Baptist Church in Williamson, was in the witness of her family and friends.