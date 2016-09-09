MCC signs FAA contract

WILLIAMSON – At Wednesday’s regular meeting, the Mingo County Commission signed a contract allowing for recent grant funding from the Federal Aviation Authority to be used to construct hangars at the Appalachian Regional Airport.

The Appalachian Regional Airport is located in Varney W.Va. The facility will replace the airport facility used in the Williamson area.

Commissioner John Mark Hubbard began the discussion stating, “Good news here – the Mingo County Airport Authority AIP Grant.”

Mingo County Grant Coordinator, Leigh Ann Ray, further explained the grant. “The Mingo County Airport Authority has been awarded $653,610 through the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) Funding to construct hangars at the new Appalachian Regional Airport,” Ray said.

“I have a contract that has to be signed and returned to the FAA. It has to be signed by the Airport Authority and the Mingo County Commission… I have all four copies here as well as the resolution authorizing the county commission to sign,” Ray continued.

Commissioner Hubbard made a motion to sign the resolution and contract. The motion was seconded and approved.

Following the motion Hubbard stated, “I serve at the Airport Authority and this is something that we have been trying to accomplish for the last three years. We have also been very blessed to have additional funding for the sewage finally.”

“Even in the situation that we have been in with our county, we continue to search for funding for the completion of certain projects that had been started some time ago. This is a great step in seeing the utilization of that facility and hopefully not only for those pilots that fly here locally but the attraction that we can do now with going out to businesses as well. Again, I think this is a very positive step for our county. We are really pleased about it,” Hubbard concluded.

The AIP grant is the second grant that the Mingo County Airport Authority has recently been awarded. The AIP grant will fund the construction of hangars at the facility.

Another grant was awarded on August 24, by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). The EDA grant was awarded to provide potable water to the facility. A press release was issued explaining the grant. The release states that, “The project will provide potable water to the Mingo County Air Transportation Park atop a reclaimed surface mine in the center of the county, which MCRA is positioning as an industrial site for light and advanced manufacturers. It will include construction of approximately 62 thousand feet of water line, a 500 gallon-per-minute booster pumping station, a one-million-gallon water storage tank, and other related equipment, as well as an on-site sewage, aeration, and absorption system. The project will create and retain 520 jobs and leverage $9,000,000 in additional investment.”

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

