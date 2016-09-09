Needles found at two bus stops in Williamson

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. – A heightened concern came from several parents in the city of Williamson Tuesday morning after syringes were found at two bus stops.

The first report was around was around 8:00 a.m. when a parent noticed a syringe with the needle still intact while she was waiting with her child at the bus stop on Alderson Street.

The parent alerted a teacher with Ambassador Christian Academy, which is located across from the parking lot where the syringe was found.

The teacher notified Gina Henson administrator of the school.

Deputy Norman Mines with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department was at the school and was informed by Ms. Henson of the situation.

Deputy Mines collected the syringe in an empty bottle.

During the same time a parent who was waiting for the bus with her children at the bus stop on Fourth Avenue around the Bank of Mingo found the same type syringe.

The second syringe also had the needle intact.

Deputy Mines and Patrolman Josh Tincher of the Williamson Police Department arrived on scene at the same time.

Since Deputy Mines had collected the syringe from the first scene he took the syringe from the second scene as well.

Both syringes were disposed of by Deputy Mines at a Sharps Container at STAT Ambulance Service.

Deputy Mines said “Law enforcement is doing all they can to combat the drug problem plaguing the area. Both departments city and county request the public’s help in doing so.”

“This is a very dangerous situation, a lot of children would see a syringe lying on the ground and not think twice about picking it up,” said Mines.

These are not the first incidents that have been reported in the city. Several months ago syringes were found along the floodwall and in alleyways.

Officers from both departments stress how important it is for community involvement and educating your children about the dangers of used needles and the diseases they can carry.

This syringe with a needle was the second one found at a bus stop in downtown Williamson on Tuesday morning. http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Bus-Stop2-1.jpg This syringe with a needle was the second one found at a bus stop in downtown Williamson on Tuesday morning.

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

