Motorcycle safety tips

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – Two motorcycle accidents in the Tug Valley area over the past week has brought to the forefront several questions and concerns regarding motorcycle safety.

In light of those accidents, Trooper Steven Mounts, Public Affairs Officer for the Kentucky State Police, Post 9 issued the following safety tips regarding motorcycle riders and drivers of other vehicle types.

Those who ride motorcycles should remember:

In Kentucky all motorcyclist under age 21 and those who have had their motorcycle license less than a year are required to wear a helmet.

Eye protection is required for all riders.

The Kentucky State Police encourages all motorcyclists to wear helmets and protective gear such as boots, long pants, jackets and gloves, every trip, every time.

Gear up before you rev up and Ride like your life depends upon it, because it does.

Other motorists should remember:

There are 97,000 registered motorcycles in Kentucky.

* Drivers tend to underestimate the cycles speed.

* When a crash occurs, cycle riders rarely escape injury.

* Last year 101 people were killed in motorcycle crashes in the Commonwealth.

* It doesn’t have to be that way if we will remember that motorcycles have equal rights on the road.

A Tennessee man was killed and his wife was severely injured in an accident on U.S. Highway 119 in the Belfry, Ky. area on September 3 when the motorcycle they were riding hit the rear tire of a motorcycle they were following.

Both riders were thrown from the motorcycle.

Another accident occurred at one of the entrances to the Appalachian Plaza when a motorcycle collided with a car on September 2, the operated of that motorcycle was severely injured in that accident also.

The operator of the motorcycle was ejected from the bike and landed several feet from point of impact.

“Remember look twice – save a life.”

http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Collision2.jpg

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext. 2278.

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext. 2278.