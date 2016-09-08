Attention Runners!

WILLIAMSON – This Saturday, The West Virginia Statewide Running Network Gathering and the Coal Dust Run will be held in down town Williamson.

On Saturday, September 10, the Statewide Running Network gathering will take place at the Health and Wellness Center. The event will be held from noon until 2 p.m.

Alexis Batausa with the Williamson Health and Wellness Center and the Tug Valley Road Runners Club explained that Running Network Gathering. “This will be first of many Statewide Running Network meetings, and all regional partners from Try This and beyond are invited to join. The goal is to network, connect, and promote statewide physical activity initiatives and to share ideas, bright spots, grant opportunities and more. We hope to get everyone on the same page, working to knock W.Va. off the worst health lists,” Batausa stated.

Batausa also discussed the Coal Dust Run which will be held later that evening. “On that same evening, we cordially invite you to attend the Coal Dust Run 5K at 6:30pm in Downtown Williamson. Those attending the race will get the entry fee of $20 for adults and $15 for children to participate! Everyone receives a finishers medals, customized bibs, and t-shirt,” Batausa said.

For more information, contact Alexis Batausa, 304-235-3400 or email at [email protected] or [email protected]

