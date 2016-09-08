UMWA rally

Courtesy Photo

WASHINGTON,D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) Thursday joined the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) during their rally in Washington, D.C. to encourage Congress to pass the Miners Protection Act. “We are not going to let down the mine workers who have powered this country for generations,” Senator Manchin said. “The United Mine Workers of America have never let this country down, they’ve never turned their back on this country. I assure you, we are not turning our backs on the United Mine Workers.” Pictured above, Senator Manchin visits with United Mine Workers of America members at the rally in Washington, D.C. to encourage Congress to pass the Miners Protection Act.