Mingo Prosecuting Attorney resigns

WILLIAMSON – A motion to accept the resignation of Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney, Teresa Maynard, was approved at Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Mingo County Commission.

As a result, Jonathon “Duke” Jewell will be appointed to fill the position at a special meeting scheduled next week. Jewell was nominated by the Democratic Party as a candidate for Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney in the May 2016 Primary. The General Election will be held Tuesday, November 8th. Jewell does not have any Republican opposition for that election.

At the regular meeting Wednesday morning, Commissioner John Mark Hubbard addressed the resignation stating, “Now, Prosecutor, do you have something you would like to bring up at this time?”

Maynard responded stating, “As you are all aware – I informed each of you privately, I will be resigning. I have prepared a written resignation … I ask that you accept that and it be effective on September 12 at 11:59 p.m.”

Hubbard explained the resignation letter saying, “All it states is: ‘Please accept this correspondence as letter of resignation from the position of Prosecuting Attorney effective September 12, 2016. I will move that we accept the resignation of Mingo County Prosecutor Teresa Maynard’.”

The motion was seconded by Commissioner Diann Hannah and was approved. Hubbard thanked Maynard stating, “We thank you for your service to Mingo County and we wish you the very best.”

Following the motion, Hannah questioned what the next step would be. “Since you are resigning, do we have to immediately put someone in your place?” Maynard explained that the commission needed to be prepared to fill the roll. Hannah suggested filling the position with Jonathan “Duke” Jewell since he was nominated for the position in the May Primary Election.

“That would be the most practical way to resolve it. There is nothing wrong with doing that,” Maynard stated. Maynard also explained that Jewell had been notified and made aware of the situation. “It is my understanding that he has been notified,” Maynard said.

Following discussion, the commission approved a motion to schedule a special meeting Monday, September 12 at 9:00 a.m. to appoint Jewell as Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney.

Jewell to replace Maynard

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

