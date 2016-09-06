Motorcycle accident claims the life of a Tn man

BELFRY, Ky. – On Saturday afternoon, over the Labor Day Weekend, a Tennessee man lost his life in what was the second accident involving a motorcycle on U.S. 119 in the past few days.

According to a press release issued by the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Pikeville Post 9, which is investigating the fatal collision that occurred in Belfry, Ky. during the afternoon hours of Saturday, September 3.

The initial investigation indicates that Cecil Hawkins, 62 of Blountville, TN was traveling North on U.S. 119 in the Belfry community of Pike County.

Hawkins lost control of his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle and struck the rear of a 1997 Yamaha motorcycle operated by Jerry Cardwell.

Both operators and the two passengers were transported by Appalachian First Response ambulance service to Williamson Memorial Hospital (WMH) in Williamson, W.Va.

Hawkins sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Hawkins’ passenger on the 2007 Harley Davidson, his wife Katherine Hawkins was initially transported to WMH for treatment of her injuries, she was later transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) in Huntington, W.Va.

According to a hospital spokesperson, Katherine Hawkins remains a patient in the surgical intensive care unit at CHH.

The driver and the passenger of the 1997 Yamaha were treated for injuries sustained in the accident and released.

Evidence at the scene indicated Hawkins was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The accident is still under investigation by Trooper Curt Rowe.

On Friday, September 2, a Lenore, W.Va. man, Richard Gravely was severely injured when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a vehicle driven by Lola Leedy of Hardy, Ky.

The accident occurred when Leedy was allegedly exiting the Appalachian Plaza in South Williamson, Ky. near Wendy’s when she pulled into the path of a motorcycle operated by Gravely, according to an investigating officer at the scene.

Gravely was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered a broken pelvis and injuries to his spine.

Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service transported Gravely to Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Ky. were he is listed in critical but stable condition in the surgical intensive care unit.

Leedy was transported to Williamson Memorial Hospital where she was treated for her injuries and released.

The accident remains under investigation by Lt. Eddie Crum with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext. 2278.

