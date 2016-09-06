Pike County ‘Child Find’ system

The Pike County School District has an ongoing “Child Find” system seeking to identify children aged three to 21 who may have a disability and be in need of special education or 504 services in the county.

The annual “child find” system is designed to locate, identify and evaluate any child residing in the county in the following categories: those who are not in school; those in a public, private or home school; those who are highly mobile such as the migrant or homeless; and those who are advancing from grade to grade, who may need, but are not receiving, special education or 504 services.

Children eligible for special education include those children with disabilities who have autism, deafness, developmental delay, emotional-behavior disability, hearing impairment, mental disability, multiple disabilities, orthopedic impairment, other health impairment, specific learning disability, speech or language impairment , traumatic brain injury or visual impairment and who because of such impairment need special education services.

Children eligible for 504 services include those children in a public elementary or secondary education program who have a current physical or mental impairment that currently substantially limits some major life activity which causes the student’s ability to access school environment or activities to be substantially limited.

Children eligible for the state-funded pre-school program include three- and four -year-old children with disabilities and four-year-olds who are at-risk, as defined by federal poverty levels up to 150 percent. Preschool children eligible for special education must have an Individual Education Plan (IEP) instead of a 504 plan to received state-funded preschool program services.

The Pike County School District will make sure that any child enrolled in the district who qualifies for special education or 504 services, regardless of the severity of the disability, is provided appropriate educational services at no cost to the parents of the child.

The Pike County School District keeps educational records in a secure location in each school and the Central Office. The District obtains written consent from a parent or eligible student (age 18 or who is attending a post-secondary institution), before disclosing personally identifiable information to an entity not authorized to receive it under the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).

For students who have been determined eligible for special education, educational records will be destroyed at the request of the parents when they are no longer needed to provide educational programs or services. The Pike County School District may destroy the educational records of a child without parental consent five years after they are no longer needed. Parents are advised that data contained in the records may later be needed for Social Security benefits and other purposes. The County School District may retain, for an indefinite period, a record of the student’s name, address, telephone number, grades, attendance records, classes attended, grade level completed and year attended.

Parents, relatives, public and private agency employees and concerned citizens are urged to help the school district find any child who may have a disability and need special services. The district needs the name and age, or date of birth of the child; the name, address and phone number (s) of the parents or guardian; the possible disability; and other information to determine if special education or 504 services are needed.

Letters or phone calls are some ways the district collects the information needed. The information will be used to contact the parents of the child to find out if the child needs to be evaluated or referred for services.

If you know of a child who lives within the boundaries of the Pike County School District, who may have a disability, and may not be receiving special education or 504 services, please call 606-433-9273 or send the information to the Director of Special Education/Section 504 Coordinator, Pike County Schools, 316 South Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY 41501.

If you know of a child who attends a private or home school who may need, but is not receiving services, call the same number and send to the same address but without the “Section 504 Coordinator” in the address.

“Child Find” activities will continue throughout the school year. As part of these efforts, the district will use screening information, student records and basic assessment information it collects on all children in the district to locate those children who have a disability and need special services. Any information the district collects through “Child Find” is maintained confidentially.

Written “Policies and Procedures” have been developed which describe the district’s requirements regarding the confidentiality of personally identifiable information and “Child Find” activities. There are copies of these in the principal’s office at each school and in the Central Office of the district. The district office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 316 South Mayo Trail, Pikeville.

The district also provides a public notice in the native language or other mode of communication of the various populations in the county where feasible. If you know of someone who may need this notice translated into another language, please notify the Special Education office at the above phone number and address.