TVCC announces new museum

WILLIAMSON – At a recent Board of Directors meeting of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce (TVCC), board members voted to accept donations and hire an employee to operate a historical museum opening in Williamson.

The museum will feature Hatfield and McCoy information and artifacts as well as other local history. There will also be an interactive mine exhibit.

Natalie Taylor, Executive Director of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce, discussed the museum stating, “As you may know, Bill Richardson has been working on a new museum which will be located in the old Williamson High School building. The Mingo County Commission has requested that the chamber accept monetary donations (which have already been pledged for museum use) and hire a contracted employee to work in the new museum. The county commission cannot accept donations, but we, as a not for profit organization can.”

Taylor also explained the job position associated with the opening of the museum. “The museum will be open Wednesday through Saturday and the employee will work approximately 32 hours a week for $8.75 an hour. As a contract laborer, the employee will receive no benefits and will be responsible for all payroll taxes,” Taylor said.

Chamber members will have a voice in the interview process. Interested applicants should contact Bill Richardson at 304-601-3066. Taylor credits Richardson for coordinating the museum. “Bill has been the brains and coordinator behind the museum and the project was made possible by the Mingo County Commission and funding from the Coal Heritage Highway Authority.”

According to Taylor, the museum will benefit local tourism. “We are so excited for the museum to open. People constantly come to the Coal House expecting a museum, mining artifacts, or at least a nearby ‘coal museum’, so this will really up our game in the tourism department.”

For more information on the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce visit http://www.tugvalleychamber.com.

Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News.

