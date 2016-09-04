Williamson man arrested for sexual abuse, battery

Staff Report

WEST WILLIAMSON – On Saturday, September 3, Lt. G.P. Dotson, Sgt Jimmy Spence and Patrolman C. D. Daniels of the Williamson Police Department arrested Larry “Radar” Phillips without incident at his apartment located at Victoria Courts in West Williamson.

Phillips, 73 years old, was arrested after a complaint was filed with the Williamson Police Department regarding allegations that a female victim was forcefully and physically dragged into his apartment home and held against her will.

Phillips asked the victim if she would give him some “love” and kissed the victim, without consent, in the mouth, according to Lt. Dotson. He has been charged with sexual abuse in the first degree and battery.

The victim fought back and eventually escaped, then contacted the local police.

Phillips is lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden.