Posted on by

Janet’s Appalachian Recipes


Down home meatloaf

By Janet Crow

Down home meatloaf


Janet Crow


One of my favorite meals is meatloaf, fried potatoes, pinto beans and cornbread. It’s a meal I grew up on and one I make a good bit here at home. I’ve got a good many meatloaf recipes that I make but nothing beats a good ole down home meatloaf. A while back my Daddy told me that he used chili sauce in his meatloaf and I had never thought to swap ketchup for chili sauce so I gave it a try, it was a really nice additional flavor and just delicious. I couldn’t wait for the next day to enjoy a cold meatloaf sandwich with the leftovers.

For more family recipes, please follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/janetsappalachiankitchen.

Down Home Meatloaf

1 lb. ground round

1 lb. ground beef

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 T. worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 T. montreal steak seasoning

1 tsp. smoked paprika

2 pieces of loaf bread, torn into small pieces

12 buttery round crackers, crushed

2 large eggs, beaten

1/2 C. chili sauce, plus more for topping

In a large bowl, add all the ingredients and work them together with your hands. Once well combined, place in a dish and form into a loaf about 2 1/2” thick. Place in a 350 degree oven for 35 minutes. Remove and brush on a little more chili sauce over the top and sides. Return to the oven for 15-20 minutes longer.

Down home meatloaf
http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_meatloaf.jpgDown home meatloaf

Janet Crow
http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Janet-Crow-CMYK.jpgJanet Crow
Down home meatloaf

By Janet Crow

comments powered by Disqus