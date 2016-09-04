Janet’s Appalachian Recipes

One of my favorite meals is meatloaf, fried potatoes, pinto beans and cornbread. It’s a meal I grew up on and one I make a good bit here at home. I’ve got a good many meatloaf recipes that I make but nothing beats a good ole down home meatloaf. A while back my Daddy told me that he used chili sauce in his meatloaf and I had never thought to swap ketchup for chili sauce so I gave it a try, it was a really nice additional flavor and just delicious. I couldn’t wait for the next day to enjoy a cold meatloaf sandwich with the leftovers.

For more family recipes, please follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/janetsappalachiankitchen.

Down Home Meatloaf

1 lb. ground round

1 lb. ground beef

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 T. worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 T. montreal steak seasoning

1 tsp. smoked paprika

2 pieces of loaf bread, torn into small pieces

12 buttery round crackers, crushed

2 large eggs, beaten

1/2 C. chili sauce, plus more for topping

In a large bowl, add all the ingredients and work them together with your hands. Once well combined, place in a dish and form into a loaf about 2 1/2” thick. Place in a 350 degree oven for 35 minutes. Remove and brush on a little more chili sauce over the top and sides. Return to the oven for 15-20 minutes longer.

Down home meatloaf http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_meatloaf.jpg Down home meatloaf Janet Crow http://williamsondailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Janet-Crow-CMYK.jpg Janet Crow

Down home meatloaf