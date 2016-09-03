Gone Fishin’

DELBARTON – Young anglers and their families dotted the creek bank at the Delbarton Kiwanis Park Thursday evening to compete in the annual Kiwanis Kids Fishing Tournament.

The fishing tournament was part of the first night of events scheduled for Delbarton’s 21st annual homecoming celebration.

There was no registration fee for the event and children age three to 18 were eligible to compete. Trophies and plaques were awarded for each age category which included three to six, seven to nine, 10 to 12, and 13 to 18. Trophies were awarded for the biggest fish, the smallest fish, and the most fish.

Between 60 to 100 kids competed in the fishing tournament. This year, 185 fish were caught during the event.

A new record was set this year for the smallest fish ever caught in the fishing tournament’s history weighing only 0.01 ounces.

At 6 p.m. an air horn sounded to start the event. The air horn sounded again at 8 p.m. to end the event.

To prepare for the event, the creek was stocked with bluegill Thursday morning. Catfish, bass and trout can also be found in the creek.

During the event, hungry anglers could take a break from fishing and cook a s’more at the fire pit or grab a juice from the cooler located near the registration tent.

Delbarton’s Homecoming events continued throughout the weekend. On Friday, there was a hog and brown bean dinner, a talent showcase, and a community block party featuring Rick K and the Allnighters. Friday’s events concluded with fireworks over Delbarton Town Square.

Saturday featured a full day of activities. The Bill Smith Memorial 5- k began at 7 a.m. Other events featured on Saturday included a car show, parade, fish fry dinner, blue grass sing and a dance party.

Homecoming events conclude today with a community feast at the Opry House from 5 to 6 p.m., a gospel sing at the Delbarton Opry House beginning at 6 p.m. and a movie night for kids at Delbarton Town Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

