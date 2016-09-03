Pictured above is Elijah Pigman proudly displaying a fish he caught during the Kiwanis Kids Fishing Tournament.

Pictured above is Alex Zeigler at the Kiwanis Kids Fishing Tournament held Thursday evening at the Kiwanis Park in Delbarton.

Shown above are happy participants in the Kiwanis Kids Fishing Tournament in Delbarton.

Pictured are two brothers at the Kiwanis Kids Fishing Tournament taking a break from fishing in Pigeon Creek to pose for a picture.

Shown above in this photo are several participants in the Kiwanis Kids Fishing Tournament. The tournament was held at the Kiwanis Park in Delbarton on the banks of Pigeon Creek as part of the 21st annual Delbarton Homecoming events.