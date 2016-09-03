W.Va. Fall Festivals

CHARLESTON – The Adventure Advisory, prepared and distributed by Wild, Wonderful West Virginia (GoToWV), highlights some of the many activities happening across the Mountain State. Additional listings are posted at www.GoToWV.com. Event organizers and promoters are encouraged to submit items electronically at http://GoToWV.com/partners/.

Sept. 17: Festival of Colors, Moundsville

304-843-4128; [email protected]; http://www.festivalofcolors.us/

Gather at the Palace of Gold for this lively event to promote peace, love and unity. Folks will be celebrating all over the world by tossing organic colored powder into the air, bringing bright colors and energy to this family-friendly festival.

Sept. 17: Downtown Throwdown BBQ & Brewfest, Parkersburg

304-865-0522; [email protected]; www.downtownpkb.com/downtown-events

Chow down in downtown Parkersburg and taste your way through samples of BBQ and craft beer from across the Mountain State. This year’s schedule includes a unique adventure opportunity to paddle your kayak or canoe from Parkersburg to the historic Blennerhassett Island!

Sept. 16-18: Dunbar Fall Festival, Dunbar

304-766-0223; http://cityofdunbarwv.gov/

The family will love this fall festival filled with activities, entertainment and food! Daily live music from Grass Stains Bluegrass Band, No Regret Band and more will keep you dancin’ ‘til the sun sets. There will be special games and activities for kids of all ages on Saturday, plus arts and crafts and food vendors.

Sept. 17-18: Harvest Moon Arts and Crafts Festival, Parkersburg

304-424-7311 ext. 203; [email protected]; http://www.woodrecreation.com/harvestmoonfestival/

This juried craft show with over 200 crafters showcases some of the best regional artists with a variety of handcrafted products available for purchase. Craft demonstrations, tasty food and live entertainment rounds out this official kickoff for Fall in Parkersburg.

Sept. 17-18: 25th Annual Kirkwood Winery Grape Stompin’ Festival, Summersville

304-872-7332; http://kirkwood-wine.com/grape-stompin-festival/

Kick off your shoes and get ready for a good time at this year’s Grape Stompin’ Festival at Kirkwood Winery! Now in its 25th year, this treasured event hosts everything from grape stomping contests for adults and children, to live music and vendors with handmade products. Entertainment for the fun-filled weekend includes bluegrass music, dance groups, cloggers and much more.

Sept. 17-18: Mothman Festival, Point Pleasant

304-812-5211; www.mothmanfestival.com

Get your picture taken with the iconic Mothman statue at this festival celebrating the mysterious local legend. During the festival, you can tour The Mothman Museum and Research Center or hop on the Mothman hayride to see where the first reported sighting of the Mothman was documented. There will be plenty of live music, food, and vendors with eccentric goods you’ll have to see to believe!

Sept. 23-25: Leaf Peepers Festival, Davis

304-259-5315; http://canaanvalley.org/leaf-peepers-festival.html/

All of your favorite events are back this year for another celebration of festive fall color. Enjoy the Fireman’s Parade, Oktoberfest with live music, the Annual Fall Colors Golf Tournament, the Appalachian Food & Craft Fair, the 2k/5k Run For It, or simply take a stroll among the changing leaves in this high mountain paradise!

Sept. 23-25: 41st Annual Fall Mountain Heritage Arts & Crafts Festival, Shenandoah Junction

304-725-2055; [email protected]; jeffersoncountywvchamber.org/

Bring the family into the rolling hills and stroll through tents full of exhibits, demonstrations and handmade goods by top juried artisans. There will be make & take crafts, face painting and balloon sculpting for the kids and wine tasting for the adults, complete with a Sit & Sip tent, great food, and live music.

Sept. 24: Princeton AutumnFest, Princeton

304-487-1502; [email protected]; visitmercercounty.com/event/princeton-autumnfest-5/

This fall favorite draws thousands to downtown Princeton’s historic district. You’ll get into the fall spirit with children’s activities, vendors, crafts, food, a car show, pumpkin painting, pie contests and more. Homemade apple butter will be made right in front of your eyes, so don’t leave empty-handed!

Sept. 24: Home Run and Hops Craft Beer Festival, Morgantown

304-293-7910; [email protected]; http://www.homerunandhops.com/home.html

Spend the afternoon at the ballpark enjoying craft beers, food and more! There will be over 50 beers on tap from local and regional craft breweries to sample. Only 3,500 tickets are available for this inaugural event, so “hop” on it and reserve your spot for a day full of flavor and fun!

Sept. 29-Oct. 2: The 75th Annual Buckwheat Festival, Kingwood

304-379-2203; [email protected]; http://www.buckwheatfest.com/events.htm

Folks flock to this festival to celebrate what was once one of Preston county’s most important crops. While you’re there, check out carnival games, rides, food, livestock shows and an arts and crafts exhibit. Arrive in the morning for deliciously sour buckwheat cakes, smothered in butter and syrup or applesauce!

Fall Festivals are planned throughout W.Va. in the coming weeks.