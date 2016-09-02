Motorcyclist severely injured

GOODY, Ky. – Richard Gravely of Lenore, W.Va. was seriously injured when a vehicle driven by Lola Leedy of Hardy, Ky. pulled from the Appalachian Plaza into the path of the motorcycle operated by Gravely, according to a law enforcement official at the scene.

According to Lt. Eddie Crum, Accident Re-constructionist with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Leedy, the driver of a white 1999 Pontiac Grand Am was exiting the Appalachian Plaza in front of Wendy’s and failed to yield or stop for oncoming traffic.

She pulled into the path of a maroon 1998 Honda Gold-wing operated by Gravely.

Gravely’s motorcycle hit the front fender of the Grand Am, the impact reportedly caused Gravely to go airborne landing several feet from the point of impact.

Leedy was transported to Williamson Memorial Hospital in Williamson, W.Va. by Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service with non life-threatening injuries.

Gravely was transported to Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) in Pikeville, Ky. by Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service with a broken pelvis and possible head, neck, spinal and internal injuries.

As of press time Gravely was in surgery at PMC.

The accident remains under investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Belfry Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD) responded to the accident with a rescue truck and 10 men.

BVFD and remained on scene for three hours.

Kendra Mahon

