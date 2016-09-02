WPD to participate in National Drug Take-Back

WILLIAMSON – Mingo County law enforcement agencies will participate in the National Drug Take- Back Initiative on October 22.

According to Williamson Police Chief, Barry Blair, the Williamson Police Department will be participating in October’s Drug Take-Back Initiative

On October 22, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will coordinate and facilitate a twelfth National Drug Take-Back Initiative effort with state and local law enforcement agencies.

This event will provide another opportunity for the public to surrender dispensed pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. This will result in the removal of potentially dangerous controlled substances and other unused, unwanted and unneeded pharmaceutical preparations from our communities’ homes. Unused and expired medications have become a significant public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.

Many have participated in one or more of the previous eleven nationwide prescription drug take-back efforts, each of which proved to be successful beyond expectations on national, regional, and local levels. In fact, since the first National Drug Take-Back Initiative event in 2010, DEA has already disposed of more than 2,762 tons of pharmaceutical medications.

The last drug take-back event was held on April 30, 2016. On that date, the effort across the nation resulted in the collection of more than 447 tons of pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications for safe and proper disposal. In W.Va., we had 66 agencies collect over 5,876 pounds at 114 Take-Back sites. As a result, our communities are safer because of the opportunity you and your agency provided.

The destruction of the surrendered materials will be handled by DEA in accordance with all applicable federal and state laws and regulations. More importantly, as an officer safety matter, it is imperative that collection site protocols be strictly adhered to, especially regarding the non-acceptance of “sharps”, syringes/needles, and scalpels, and the mandatory use of the supplied transparent plastic bags.

Registered collection sites can be located by accessing the Internet at www.dea.gov. The website will be continuously updated with new take-back locations.

