Crash on 119 injures 2

GOODY, Ky. – Traffic in the north and south bound lanes of U.S. 119 near the Honda Shop at Goody, Kentucky was slowed to a crawl Wednesday evening due to a two vehicle collision.

According to an eyewitness account of the accident, the driver of a maroon GMC pickup pulled out in front of a white Lincoln.

The driver of the GMC pickup Sam Starr of Rawl, West Virginia was attempting to enter 119 from Mark’s Auto and turn left back toward Williamson when he pulled into the path of a 2009 white Lincoln driven by Helen Elswick of Canada, Ky.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Starr was transported to Williamson Memorial Hospital (WMH) by Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service for treatment of injuries he sustained in the accident.

According to a hospital representative he was treated and released.

Elswick was transported to Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) by Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service for treatment of her injuries.

According to a PMC representative, Ms. Elswick is listed as a patient at their facility.

Trooper H.L. Smith with the Kentucky State Police investigated the accident.

No citations were issued to either driver.

Belfry Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD) responded to the wreck with a rescue truck, rescue pumper and ten men.

BBVFD remained on scene for approximately an hour and a half to clean up debris and fluid spills on the roadway and assisted with traffic control.

Two people were transported from the scene of this two vehicle collision in front of Mark's Auto.

By Kendra Mahon

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be reached at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext. 2278.

