Tables turn on upset neighbor

BEN CREEK – A Ben Creek man that called law enforcement on his neighbor faces felony charges after drugs and firearms were discovered at his residence.

Randall Spence, 70 from Ben Creek, was arrested on Thursday, August 29 on misdemeanor and felony charges related to delivery of a controlled substance, six counts of possession of a controlled substance, prohibited drug purchases or receipt, two counts of person prohibited from possessing firearms and receiving or transferring stolen goods.

According to a criminal complaint, the arrest was made by Sr. Tpr. D. Contos, Tpr. R. Jennings and T. Kania III from the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) after law enforcement received a complaint from Spence stating that his neighbor, had been harassing him by shining a spot light at him and calling him a drug dealer.

Prior to arrival, officers spoke with the neighbor referenced in Spence’s complaint. At that time, the neighbor informed officers that Spence was behind his residence with a flashlight and appeared to be hiding something.

Officers also discovered that Spence had an active warrant for destruction of property and was currently subject to a domestic violence protective order that was in effect until September.

The complaint states that when officers arrived, Spence granted them verbal consent to search his residence. When conducting the search, officers located a pipe which contained what officers believed to be marijuana. Officers also located a plastic bag under a rock ledge containing two prescription pill bottles that did not belong to Spence which contained prescription only Oxcarbazepine and Megestrol.

Officers then located a Smith and Wesson .357 revolver and a Taurus .357 Magnum. A check on the firearms revealed that the Smith and Wesson revolver was entered into NCIC as a stolen firearm. When questioned about the firearm, Spence allegedly told officers that he had found the stolen firearm in the middle of the roadway on Ben Creek six to nine months ago.

Officers then located another bag which contained several bottles of various prescription medications including one Suboxone packet, two green pills identified as Morphine, two white pills identified as Acetaminophen and Codeine, one white oval pill identified as Alprazolam, and one and a half peach oval pills identified as Alprazolam.

When interviewing Spence, he allegedly explained to officers that he hid the items because he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to the protective order against him. Spence also allegedly stated that he does not have valid prescriptions for the medication found during the search and that he delivers drugs, specifically Suboxone, to women in return for sexual favors.

Information in this article was obtained by use of a criminal complaint which is public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

By Courtney Harrison

