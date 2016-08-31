MCHS A/C unit scheduled for repair

MATEWAN – Scheduled air conditioning repairs Wednesday at Mingo Central High School should provide relief from the heat as students and staff return to school today.

On Wednesday, parents contacted the Williamson Daily News reporting that the air conditioning was out at Mingo Central High School (MCHS).

Donald Spence, Interim Superintendent of Mingo County Schools explained that the air conditioning at MCHS was scheduled for repair on Wednesday. Spence stated, “I have contacted our Maintenance director Mr. James Baisden, he has informed that he has an employee scheduled to do repairs on the air conditioning system today.”

Spence reported that he was unsure how long the air conditioning was out at MCHS. Spence also explained that the school is providing regular maintenance on air conditioning units to keep them up and running for students and staff. “I really don’t know how long this particular unit was out. We are repairing units regularly trying to meet the needs of our students and staff,” Spence explained.

Other school systems in the state have had problems with air conditioning units since the start of school in August. In Kanawha County, some schools have dismissed early due to lack of air conditioning throughout the month of August.

Due to the soaring temperatures and high heat index values, the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for our area on a couple of occasions in August. According to the U.S. Climate Data website, the average temperature in Williamson throughout August was 89 degrees.

According to Weather.com, a brief relief from the heat is expected this weekend with temperatures dipping into the 80’s before creeping back into the 90’s early next week.

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

(Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.)

